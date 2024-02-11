Foreign aid drops sharply as Taliban abuses jeopardize the Afghan health system, group says
By RAHIM FAIEZ
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Human Rights Watch says Afghanistan’s public health system has been hit hard following a sharp reduction in foreign assistance, coupled with serious Taliban abuses against women and girls, It says this is jeopardizing the right to healthcare of millions of Afghans. In a report published on Monday, the group said this has left the population vulnerable to disease, among other consequences of inadequate medical care. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 drove millions into poverty and hunger after foreign aid stopped almost overnight. HRW warned the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s freedom of movement and employment have gravely limited their access to health services. Bans on education have blocked almost all training of future female healthcare workers.