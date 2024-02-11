Iraq says US troop drawdown talks will go on ‘as long as nothing disturbs the peace of the talks’
By TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Iraqi government met again with the U.S. government on how to draw down American troops who have been deployed there for years combating the Islamic State. The two governments had held their first, long-awaited meeting Jan. 27, but those meetings had been put on pause following the deadly strike by Iran-backed militants on a base in Jordan that killed three service members. On Sunday, Iraq said the meetings will go on to chart a path to a new bilateral relationship “as long as nothing disturbs the peace of the talks.”