‘Lisa Frankenstein’ fails to revive North American box office on a very slow Super Bowl weekend
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
“Lisa Frankenstein” didn’t come to life at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The horror comedy earned $3.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. It debuted in second place on a very slow Super Bowl weekend, behind the spy thriller “Argylle.” Matthew Vaugn’s “Argylle” got first place with only $6.5 million, which brings its running domestic total to $28.8 million in two weekends. The $200 million production is Apple’s first major theatrical flop. “The Beekeeper” landed in third place, the faith-based “The Chosen” series placed fourth while “Wonka” rounded out the top five.