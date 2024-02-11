‘Lisa Frankenstein’ fails to revive North American box office on a very slow Super Bowl weekend

“Lisa Frankenstein” didn’t come to life at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The horror comedy earned $3.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. It debuted in second place on a very slow Super Bowl weekend, behind the spy thriller “Argylle.” Matthew Vaugn’s “Argylle” got first place with only $6.5 million, which brings its running domestic total to $28.8 million in two weekends. The $200 million production is Apple’s first major theatrical flop. “The Beekeeper” landed in third place, the faith-based “The Chosen” series placed fourth while “Wonka” rounded out the top five.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.