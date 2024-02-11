NYC imposing curfew at more migrant shelters following recent violent incidents

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is expanding a curfew to additional migrant shelters. Mayor Eric Adams’ administration will impose an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew at 20 migrant shelters starting Monday, after initially placing the restrictions at four other locations. The Daily News reports the curfew impacts about 3,600 migrants. The city’s traditional homeless shelters have long had such curfews. The 24 shelters now subject to the restrictions represent a fraction of the more than 200 facilities currently housing some 66,000 migrants. The expanded curfew comes after a spate of violence attributed to migrant shelter residents gained national attention in recent weeks.

