Police report possible shooting at Texas megachurch run by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say they are responding to a possible shooting at the megachurch run by pastor Joel Osteen. Lakewood Church said in a tweet on the X social media platform that there was “an active situation involving shots fired” at the church Sunday afternoon. A Houston police spokeswoman, Jodi Silva, said officers they were responding to the church but she did not have any additional information about the possible shooting. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a tweet said it was “believed that a possible shooter is down, shot by one of our deputy’s on-scene.”

