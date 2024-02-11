Review: Usher shines at star-studded 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Usher emerged at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, an immediate confirmation of his position as the ideal halftime performer: one with timeless, well-known hits, masterful choreography, and a devoted audience. He started with “Caught Up,” moving into “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Superstar,” and “Love in the Club.” Then Alicia Keys joined in front of bright red piano for her song “If I Ain’t Got You,” which morphed into “My Boo,” Usher losing a glove in an apparent tribute to Michael Jackson — notable for a performance during Black History Month. “They said I wouldn’t make it,” he told the crowd, dedicating the set to his “mama.”

