Taylor Swift planning to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play 49ers in the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taylor Swift was planning to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The 14-time Grammy-winning singer made a quick dash from Tokyo, where she performed the last of her Japan shows on Saturday night, back to the U.S. so that she would be on hand for kickoff at Allegiant Stadium. Swift is expected to fly back across the Pacific Ocean in a few days. The international leg of her Eras Tour resumes Friday night with the first of three shows in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.