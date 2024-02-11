What to stream this week: ‘Young Sheldon,’ Amy Schumer, ‘Oppenheimer’ and lots and lots of JLo
By The Associated Press
This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include “Young Sheldon” returning for its seventh and final season, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. exploring the power of gospel in a two-part PBS documentary and two projects from Jennifer Lopez, a movie about her love life and a 13-track album. Amy Schumer’s semi-autobiographical Hulu dramedy “Life & Beth” series returns for a second season and Christopher Nolan’s celebrated Oscar-nominee “Oppenheimer” arrives on Peacock. Plus, Ubisoft’s pirate-themed video game Skull and Bones is finally ready to launch after more than a decade of development and delays.