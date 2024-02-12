A shooter opened fire in a Houston church. Gunfire has also scarred other Texas places of worship

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The shooting at the Lakewood megachurch in Houston that left the alleged female shooter dead and two others wounded is just the latest deadly incident at a Texas house of worship. The shooting on Sunday also underscores the ease of bringing weapons into sanctuaries in a state that has few limits on gun possession, and a growing effort by some churches to provide armed security — either through volunteers or paid off-duty officers. Texas does not require a license to carry a handgun or a rifle and state law sets a handgun minimum age requirement at 21. Texas has also been an “open carry” state since 2015.

