Arizona Republicans challenge Biden’s designation of a national monument near the Grand Canyon

The Arizona Legislature’s top two Republicans have challenged Democratic President Joe Biden’s creation of a new national monument just outside Grand Canyon National Park. Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma alleged Biden exceeded his authority in making that designation under a law that lets presidents protect sites considered historically or culturally important. A lawsuit had been filed Monday. The monument designation will help preserve land just to the north and south of Grand Canyon National Park and limit the area from mining. The monument turned a decadeslong vision for Native American tribes and environmentalists into a reality. Republican lawmakers and the uranium mining industry that operates in the area had opposed the designation.

