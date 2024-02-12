Biden campaign trumpets joining TikTok, despite his own administration’s security concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is defending its new TikTok account as a vital way to boost its appeal with young voters. It’s doing so even as the Biden administration continues to raise security concerns about whether the popular social media app might be sharing user data with China’s communist government. The campaign says the president’s debut on TikTok on Sunday night has drawn more than 5 million views and counting. White House national security spokesman John Kirby says there are still national security concerns about the use of TikTok on government devices.

By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

