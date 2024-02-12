Biden forms task force to avoid mishandling of classified documents during presidential transitions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has launched a task force aimed at addressing the “systemic” problem of mishandling classified information during presidential transitions. It comes days after a Justice Department special counsel’s sharply critical report said he had done just that. The Presidential Records Transition Task Force will study past transitions to determine best practices for safeguarding classified information from an outgoing administration. It will also assess the need for changes to existing policies to prevent the removal of sensitive information that by law should be kept with the National Archives and Records Administration. The report from special counsel Robert Hur listed dozens of sensitive documents found at Biden’s home in Delaware, and at his former Washington office.

