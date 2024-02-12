Boy, 15, charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 3 people at an Arkansas home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is being held and charged with capital murder after the bodies of three people were found shot dead at a home in a central Arkansas community over the weekend. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were found Saturday shot dead at a home when it responded to a structure fire in Traskwood. The sheriff’s office said the teen was questioned and later charged, but the department did not identify him. He’s also being charged with arson, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. The Sheriff’s Office did not say if he was related to the victims.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.