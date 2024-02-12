Canadian man facing 5 murder charges in the deaths of his wife, children and teen relative

CARMAN, Manitoba (AP) — A Canadian man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, three young children and a 17-year-old female relative. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Insp. Tim Arseneault say the dead are the suspect’s 30-year-old wife, the couple’s six-year-old daughter, four-year-old son and two-month-old daughter, as well as the wife’s 17-year-old niece. The five died Sunday at multiple crime scenes in and around the town of Carman, 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Winnipeg. Police identified the suspect as Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, 29. of Carman.

