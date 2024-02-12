Carolina Herrera’s new line melds blooming peonies, bright colors and chic, wearable looks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Carolina Herrera show at New York Fashion Week included bright colors and flowered prints and embroidery. Creative director Wes Gordon says one of the inspirations for his fall/winter collection was a painting of a peony flower, which he and his design and tailoring team replicated in print on chiffon ball gowns, and in embroidered appliques on coats and skirts. Most of the models wore their hair tied into a tight bun with bright red lipstick accenting their clothes, as they marched slowly down the runway to the score from the new TV series “Griselda,” and Beyonce’s “Halo.” Diane Kruger sat in the front row with Demi Moore, Anna Wintour, Becky G , Misty Copeland, and Julianne Hough.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.