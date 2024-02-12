Family dreams and hopes ‘shattered’ following the death of Kenyan marathon world record-holder

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kelvin Kiptum’s family says their dreams and future hopes have been shattered following the death of the marathon record holder in a car crash on Sunday. Kiptum’s father, Samson Cheruiyot, a farmer, said in an interview with Citizen TV that he had lost his only child, one who had promised — a day before his death — to build him a house and buy him a car through running. Kiptum’s wife, Asenath Cheruiyot, says they were to travel together to Rotterdam in April. “He loved his children so much, I don’t know what I would tell them.”

