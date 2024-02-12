Fired utility executives indicted in $60 million Ohio bribery scheme, fail to surrender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two former FirstEnergy Corp. executives have been indicted in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme in Ohio. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost announced the indictments of former CEO Chuck Jones and former senior vice president Michael Dowling on Monday, along with additional state charges against former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chair Sam Randazzo. All are charged in relation to their alleged roles in a scheme that centered on bribes funneled to then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in exchange for a legislative bailout of two nuclear power plants. Neither has yet surrendered to the authorities. Householder was convicted of racketeering and is serving 20 years in federal prison. He has appealed.

