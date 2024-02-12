Former Puerto Rico mayor caught on film in bribery case faces 5 years in prison

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former Puerto Rico mayor who was caught on film in a high-profile bribery case has been sentenced to more than five years in prison as part of an ongoing federal crackdown on corruption in the U.S. territory. Ángel Pérez Otero had been found guilty of conspiracy, bribery and extortion in March. He is a former lawmaker who also was president of the island’s Federation of Mayors and served as mayor of Guaynabo from 2017 to 2021, He had been accused of awarding contracts and expediting the payment of invoices in exchange for thousands of dollars in cash. Attorneys for Pérez said Monday that they plan to appeal.

