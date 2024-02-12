German, Danish leaders launch construction of new ammunition plant as Europe ramps up production

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany and Denmark have joined in a ground-breaking ceremony for a new ammunition factory, underlining Europe’s efforts to ramp up its weapons production as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on. The plant being built by defense company Rheinmetall at its existing site in Unterluess in northern Germany is expected eventually to produce around 200,000 artillery shells per year along with explosives and possibly other components, including warheads. Rheinmetall is shouldering the cost of about 300 million euros ($324 million). Rheinmetall says that production at the site will primarily meet the needs of Germany’s military, the Bundeswehr. It says the priority is to start production as soon as possible and it expects construction to take about a year.

