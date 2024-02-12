Haiti’s rum industry takes a hit as gangs torch sugarcane fields

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti’s renowned rum has become the newest victim of violent gangs vying to control a growing number of businesses and territory in the troubled Caribbean nation. At least eight hectares, or almost 20 acres of sugarcane fields were torched in recent days as rival gangs fought near the Rhum Barbancourt distillery in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. The number of acres burned would cover more than four soccer fields but the company says the lost fields won’t affect production. Rhum Barbancourt’s foundation, however, said it would temporarily stop distributing free potable water, providing medical care, and offering the use of football fields and basketball courts in order to protect the safety of its employees.

