Indiana high court weighs Senate hopeful’s challenge to limit on who can seek party nominations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana U.S. Senate candidate John Rust, who has filed to run as Republican in the May primary, says a state law that requires candidates to have voted with their party in the past two primaries is unconstitutional. The state disagrees and has appealed a lower court’s ruling that temporarily blocked the statute. The Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments about the case on Monday and will rule at a later date. If Rust is allowed to run, he’d face an uphill battle, as former President Donald Trump and the state Republican Party have endorsed U.S. Rep. Jim Banks in the Senate race. Republican Mike Braun, who currently holds the seat, is vacating it to run for governor.

