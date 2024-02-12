Judge orders Elon Musk to testify in SEC probe of his $44 billion Twitter takeover in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge has ordered Elon Musk to testify as part of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation into his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, now called X, in 2022. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler issued an order Saturday giving Musk, his team and the SEC a week to agree on a date and location for Musk’s testimony. The SEC has been conducting a fact-finding investigation into the period before Musk’s Twitter takeover, when the San Francisco-based social media company was still publicly traded. The agency said it has not concluded any federal securities laws were violated. The SEC and a lawyer for Musk did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Monday.

