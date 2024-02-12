Khan supporters and other Pakistani parties block highways to protest election results

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of other parties are blocking highways and striking to protest alleged rigging of last week’s election. Thursday’s vote to choose a new parliament was overshadowed by the vote-rigging allegations, a mobile phone shutdown and the exclusion of Khan. While election winners were celebrating victory, other parties refused to accept their defeats in dozens of constituencies. Candidates Khan backed won more seats than the parties who ousted him from power, but no party won a majority. The party led by three-time premier and ex-felon Nawaz Sharif secured second place. Sharif is in talks with allies to form a coalition government.

