Race to succeed George Santos in Congress reaches stormy climax in New York’s suburbs

An unusual special election in New York City’s suburbs could be a bellwether in the fight for control of Congress. The Tuesday election pits Democrat Tom Suozzi, a former congressman, against Republican Mazi Pilip, a county lawmaker, in a race for a district in Queens and Long Island that became vacant after George Santos was expelled from Congress late last year. The race has offered a preview of the political strategies both parties may use in the fall, with the campaigns testing messages on immigration, abortion and public safety that they hope will appeal to suburban voters.

