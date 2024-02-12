Super Bowl ad for RFK Jr. stirs Democratic and family tension over his independent White House bid
By BILL BARROW
Associated Press
Robert Kennedy Jr.’s presidential ambitions resulted in public family drama after a political action committee aired a Super Bowl ad invoking the Democratic family’s legacy to implicitly compare the independent candidate to his assassinated uncle, President John F. Kennedy. The 30-second spot was financed by the American Values 2024 Super PAC that is backing Kennedy. The ad featured a shortened version of a campaign song that the 35th president used in his 1960 campaign. The spot also mimicked cartoon and newsreel effects using black-and-white pictures of Robert Kennedy Jr. similar to his uncle. One of Robert Kennedy’s cousins blasted him for the spot. In a statement on social media, Kennedy apologized to any of his family members who were upset by the ad.