Super Bowl bets placed online surged this year, verification company says

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The level of online betting on the Super Bowl surged this year, according to a company that tracks the physical location of online gamblers. Data from GeoComply shows the number of verification checks it carried out over the weekend increased by more than 22% from last year. It processed just over 122 million checks this year in 28 of the 29 states that offer online sports betting. The company verifies where gamblers are before permitting their online bets to go through, a process known as geolocation that is a foundation of online betting in the U.S. and a good indication of the approximate level of online betting taking place.

