Trump faces Monday deadline to ask the Supreme Court for a delay in his election interference trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faces a Monday deadline to ask the Supreme Court to extend the delay in his trial on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 election loss. His lawyers have indicated they will file an emergency appeal with the court, just four days after the justices heard Trump’s separate appeal to remain on the presidential ballot despite attempts to kick him off because of his efforts following his election loss in 2020. The filing would for now preserve a delay on what would be a landmark criminal trial of a former president. The Supreme Court’s decision on what to do, and how quickly it acts, could determine whether Trump stands trial in the case before the November election.

