Trump’s threat to NATO allies draws little condemnation from GOP, reflecting his grip on the party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s claim that he once told a NATO ally that he “would encourage” Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to “delinquent” members of the group sent shockwaves through Europe over the weekend. But in Washington, the response from Republicans was underwhelming. The response from Trump’s critics-turned-defenders on Capitol Hill demonstrates the strength of the former president’s grip on his party and its foreign policy as he moves closer to clinching the Republican presidential nomination. Those who once would have responded with alarm at such remarks have largely fallen in line with Trump’s priorities or have chosen to retire as it has become clear his influence has not waned.

By JILL COLVIN, KEVIN FREKING and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

