UK sanctions 4 Israeli settlers accused of human rights abuses in West Bank

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it is imposing sanctions on four Israeli settlers accused of committing human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank. The Foreign Office said the sanctions were in response to “unprecedented levels” of violence by settlers in the West Bank over the past year, including those who aggressively harassed or intimidated Palestinians to pressure them to leave their land. It said Israel’s failure to act has led to “near total impunity” for the settlers. The four settlers are subject to a U.K. asset freeze and travel and visa ban.

