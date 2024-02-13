Airstrike from Israeli hostage rescue wipes out entire Palestinian family in Gaza border town

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Ibrahim Hasouna was staying with a friend when heard about the Israeli airstrikes near the house where his family was staying. When he rushed home, he found his entire family dead — his parents, two brothers, a sister-in-law and their three children. The airstrikes provided cover for Israeli troops rescuing two hostages elsewhere in the Gaza town of Rafah. But the military operation took a heavy toll on displaced Palestinian civilians seeking refuge in the southern border town. At least 74 Palestinians were killed in the bombardment. Residents don’t understand why the strikes took place so far from the site of the raid.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.