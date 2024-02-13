Blasts hit a natural gas pipeline in Iran that an official says was an act of sabotage
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Explosions have struck a natural gas pipeline in Iran. An Iranian official on Wednesday blamed the blasts on a “sabotage and terrorist action” in the country as tensions remain high in the Middle East amid Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Details were scarce, though the blasts hit a natural gas pipeline running from western Iran north to cities on the Caspian Sea. There are no known insurgent groups operating in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, home to the Bakhtiari, a branch of Iran’s Lur ethnic group. However, Iran has been on edge over its economy and mass protests for years now.