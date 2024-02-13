Charges against Miles Bridges connected to domestic violence case dropped

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Court documents show that criminal charges connected to a domestic violence case against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges have been dropped because of “insufficient evidence.” Bridges had been facing three charges for an alleged violation of a domestic violence protection order on Oct. 6, 2023, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. The state said Tuesday in a Charlotte Mecklenburg County Court filing that prosecutors would “not be successful at trial.” Bridges had been scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20 to answer those charges.

