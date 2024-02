TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a Feb. 6 story about a lawsuit filed by Marion County Record reporter Phyllis Zorn over a police raid on the Kansas newspaper, The Associated Press erroneously reported the amount in damages being sought in a separate lawsuit filed by former reporter Deb Gruver. Gruver is seeking more than $75,000 in actual damages and more than $75,000 in punitive damages, not a total of $75,000 in damages.

