Group challenges restrictions in Arizona election manual on ballot drop-off locations

PHOENIX (AP) — A conservative group is challenging parts of Arizona’s election procedures manual. It’s the third lawsuit filed within the last two weeks that seeks to throw out provisions in the state’s guide for conducting elections. The lawsuit by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club zeroes in on the manual’s instructions on operating ballot drop-off locations and preventing voter intimidation. The group says these provisions are unconstitutional because they try to restrict protected speech. The group says restrictions in the manual released by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes’ office put people at risk to criminal prosecution for monitoring drop boxes and polling locations. Fontes’ office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

