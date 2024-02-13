Japan space agency postpones launch of second test-flight of its flagship rocket due to bad weather
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency has postponed the second test flight of its new flagship rocket H3 series planned for this week because of bad weather forecast at the launch site. Tuesday’s postponement comes as the country’s space officials scramble to ensure a successful liftoff a year after a failed debut flight. Thunder and strong wind were predicted at the launch site on the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan for Thursday, when the launch was initially planned. Masashi Okada, H3 project manager at Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, said the agency will decide a new launch date as early as Wednesday. The upcoming launch is considered a key test after Japan’s failed debut flight last March.