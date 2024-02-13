King Charles III returns to London from country retreat for expected cancer treatment

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has returned to London from his country retreat for what is expected to be further treatment following his cancer diagnosis. Charles and his wife Queen Camilla flew by helicopter to Buckingham Palace from the royals’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England. The monarch was seen waving to well-wishers as the couple were driven from the palace to nearby Clarence House. Royal officials announced last week that the king was diagnosed with cancer and will suspend public engagements, though he will continue with state business such as signing papers. They did not disclose what form of cancer he has, but said it’s not related to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition.

