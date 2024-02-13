Man accused of killing Tennessee deputy taken into custody, sheriff says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff says the man accused of killing a Tennessee deputy and wounding another during a traffic stop has been taken into custody. Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong posted on social media that 42-year-old Kenneth Wayne DeHart was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Knoxville. The post included a photo of what appeared to be law enforcement agents in tactical gear surrounding a home. DeHart is accused of fatally shooting Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan and wounding Deputy Shelby Eggers during a traffic stop last week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued warrants charging DeHart with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

