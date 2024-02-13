Man wanted in Massachusetts for murder rearrested in Kenya after a week-long escape

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A man wanted in Massachusetts to face murder charges has been arrested, a week after he dramatically escaped from police custody. Kenyan police said Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe escaped while awaiting extradition on a Massachusetts warrant alleging he killed his girlfriend and left her body in a car at a Boston airport. Last week, he slipped out of a police station and jumped into a privately owned minivan. He was arrested in Embulbul, Kajiado County on the outskirts of Kenya’s capital city, on Tuesday evening, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said.

