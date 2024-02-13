Sweeping bill would expand childcare and early childhood education in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has unveiled sweeping legislation that’s meant to shore up and expand the network of childcare centers across the Bluegrass State. Sen. Danny Carroll said Tuesday that another objective of his bill is to bolster early childhood education. Carroll is proposing that the state pump $150 million per year into his bill’s childcare initiatives in its next two-year budget cycle. The bill comes amid uncertain times for childcare providers and parents in Kentucky and elsewhere. The $24 billion of pandemic aid that Congress passed in 2021 for child care businesses is drying up.

