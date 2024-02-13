Tech companies plan to sign accord to combat AI-generated election trickery
NEW YORK (AP) — At least six major technology companies are planning to sign an agreement this week that would guide how they try to put a stop to the use of artificial intelligence tools to disrupt democratic elections. The upcoming accord at the Munich Security Conference in Germany comes as more than 50 countries that are home to half the planet’s population are due to hold national elections in 2024. Attempts at AI-generated election interference have already begun, such as when AI robocalls that mimicked U.S. President Joe Biden’s voice tried to discourage people from voting in New Hampshire’s primary election last month.