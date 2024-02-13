Tennessee GOP could change law to prevent Democrat’s simultaneous bids for Senate and statehouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Less than a year after Tennessee Republicans tried to expel her from the state House, Democrat Gloria Johnson is seeking another term there while simultaneously waging an uphill campaign for U.S. Senate. Republicans may force her to choose one. Voters might do a double take seeing a name twice on a ballot. But Tennessee and other states allow dual runs, and there have been prominent examples of them. Republican state lawmakers are now considering a bill that would ban candidates like Johnson from appearing on the ballot multiple times for different offices in one election.

