Thousands of US Uber and Lyft drivers plan Valentine’s Day strikes

Thousands of U.S. ride-hailing workers plan to park their cars and picket at major U.S. airports in what organizers say is their largest strike yet in a drive for better pay and benefits. Uber and Lyft drivers plan daylong strikes Wednesday in Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Miami and other cities. Workers also plan to hold midday demonstrations at airports. Justice for App Workers, the group organizing the strikes, says workers are seeking higher pay, access to health care and more job security. Uber said Tuesday it doesn’t expect the strike to have much impact on its operations on Valentine’s Day.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.