Truck crashes into passenger vehicles in Egypt’s Alexandria leaving 15 dead, officials say

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a truck slammed into passenger vehicles in Egypt’s Mediterranean province of Alexandria, killing at least 15 people. The crash happened late Tuesday in Amreya district, west of Alexandria city. Eight other people were injured, according to a police report. The report said the truck slammed into four microbuses, a type of mass-transit minivan that’s popular across Egypt, the report said. One microbus overturned and a second was set ablaze. Traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes and collisions are often caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

