A Texas law that would let police arrest migrants for illegal entry is going before a judge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge will consider whether Texas can enforce a new law starting in March that gives police broad authority to arrest migrants who are accused of entering the U.S. illegally. The hearing Thursday in Austin is the first legal test of what opponents have called the most dramatic attempt by a state to police immigration since a 2010 Arizona law that was partially struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. The lawsuit by the Justice Department is just one of several courtroom battles Texas is fighting with the Biden administration over how far the state can go to prevent migrants from crossing the border. It is unclear how soon the judge will rule.

