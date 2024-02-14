Betting on the Super Bowl was brisk at sportsbooks in big U.S. markets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — With this year’s Super Bowl being played in Las Vegas, the nation’s gambling capitol, there was little doubt that betting on the big game would be huge. Nevada’s sportsbooks set a record by taking $185.6 million in wagers on the game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive championship by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. New Jersey saw $141.6 million in Super Bowl bets, and Pennsylvania tallied $71.5 million, down 15% from a year ago when the Philadelphia Eagles were in the big game. Maine saw about $3.5 million in online bets on the first Super Bowl for which betting was legal in the state.

