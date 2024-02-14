Conservative group tells judge it has no evidence to back its claims of Georgia ballot stuffing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A conservative group that claimed to uncover a ballot stuffing scheme in Georgia has told a judge it has no evidence to back up its allegations. Texas-based group True the Vote said in a complaint filed with Georgia’s secretary of state that it had spoken to several people with knowledge of coordinated efforts to collect and deposit ballots in drop boxes during 2020 and 2021 elections. The group’s claims were heavily cited in the widely debunked film “2000 Mules.” Georgia officials got a judge to order the group to identify its sources and provide other documentation. The group’s attorneys said in a December court filing that it had no names or documents to back up its allegations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.