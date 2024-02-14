Man with knife suspected of stabbing 2 people at training center is fatally shot by police

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia fatally shot a man with a knife suspected of stabbing two people inside a training center for electrical workers. Prince William County police say officers responding to a report of the stabbing in Manassas on Tuesday encountered a man with a knife near the center’s entrance. Police Chief Peter Newsham says it was a violent situation and they had to use lethal force. The stabbing victims were taken to area hospitals, where police say one man died and another was in critical condition. He says the regional critical incident response team will lead the investigation into the shooting.

