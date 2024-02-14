MIT suspends student group that protested against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza

BOSTON (AP) — The president of MIT has suspended a student group that has held demonstrations against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. In a video statement Tuesday, Sally Kornbluth said the group, Coalition Against Apartheid, held a demonstration Monday night without going through the permission process that all groups are required to do. As a result, the group received a letter Tuesday advising that its privileges as a student group would be suspended. The group, in a statement, demanded that they be reinstated and called the move an attack by MIT on its right to protest.

