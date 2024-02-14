Pacers and Indianapolis use 3-year delay to add new wrinkles to 1st NBA All-Star weekend since 1985

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The signs are all around downtown Indianapolis now. NBA All-Star weekend has finally arrived. Yes, nearly seven years after Larry Bird drove a blue-and-gold IndyCar down New York’s Fifth Avenue to hand-deliver the city’s bid and three years after the league’s midseason classic was scheduled to be played in Indy, the NBA is coming to town. The delay actually helped organizers. It gave them time to expand their plans, complete projects and put on a full-fledged show instead of what would have been a scaled back version during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.