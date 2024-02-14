Republican Michigan elector testifies he never intended to make false public record

A Michigan Republican accused of participating in a fake elector plot after the 2020 presidential election has testified that he did not know how the electoral process worked and never intended to make a false public record. James Renner said Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Lansing for a half-dozen other electors who face forgery and other charges that they were told it was an “appropriate process.” Attorney General Dana Nessel has said Renner was one of 16 Republicans who acted as false electors for then-President Donald Trump. Nessel has said the fake electors signed their names to certificates stating they were the duly elected and qualified electors for president and vice president. Charges against Renner were dropped last year.

